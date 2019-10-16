HIRE luncheon celebrates workers with disabilities

October is National Disability Employment Month, and locals gathered Tuesday in support of this cause during the HIRE luncheon.

Employers and their employees celebrated their committment for hard work and dedication to entire community, without forgetting the disabled.

The event was hosted by Mayor Karen Goh and emceed by 17’s Kevin Charette. Awards were given to successful employees because as Denise Crawford says, this achievement is a lot harder for those with disabilities.

“We come to this luncheon to celebrate employers who’ve hired people with disabilities and the people who are employees that are working successfully. It’s just a celebration!”

The luncheon took place at Hodel’s Country Dining in the Kern Room on Knudsen Drive.

This annual luncheon supports employment options for people with disabilities. HIRE is a non-profit organization and all donations to the group are tax deductible.