Hikers rescued after 5 days at Mount Baldy

Two hikers, missing on Mount Baldy for nearly five days, have been rescued overnight.

It was supposed to be a day trip hiking trip, but a young couple got lost. They relied on their wits and their experience to survive.

Eric Desplinter and his girlfriend Gabrielle Wallace got lost in the snowy mountains when they began veering off course.

Desplinter, a former national guardsman who served in Afghanistan, said the path got too rough.

"We just lost the trail. And had a little bit of a slip on going to the peak of Cucamonga Peak and decided we wouldn't go back up the ice and snow, so we tried to descend through a valley but that valley was more treacherous than we thought," he said.

Kern County Search and Rescue sent three people from the China Lake Mountain rescue group based out of Ridgecrest to help.

It's National Volunteer Week, all search and rescue groups in Kern County are volunteers.