BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A hiker is dead after suffering an undisclosed medical emergency on a waterfall trail near Pine Mountain Club, according to the Kern County Fire Department.

The incident was reported around 2:37 p.m. on May 5, according to fire officials. Fire crews received a call about a hiker who fell 10 feet from a waterfall. Responders arrived at the scene, hiked to the waterfall and found the hiker above the base of the falls.

The hiker had suffered a fatal medical emergency, according to fire officials.

Emergency crews were able to remove the hiker’s body from the waterfall.

The corner will release the hiker’s name at a later time.