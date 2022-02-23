BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s been a day since rain and snow started falling. CHP announced traffic is now being escorted in both directions on the Grapevine and highway 58 through Tehachapi. There’s finally some relief for drivers as roads reopen … but it wasn’t smooth sailing for anyone earlier today. A winter storm battered Kern County’s roads this week, leaving dozens of cars stuck on the Grapevine Wednesday morning. Fakhir Parker drove his truck through the storm from Los Angeles.

“It’s treacherous at times because a lot of people don’t know how to drive in the snow,” said Parker. “If it gets cold at all, the roads get slick.”

AAA says wintry conditions lead to half a million crashes every year … including a handful this morning.

“Cars were getting stuck,” said California Highway Patrol Officer Adrian Garcia. “Roadways were getting blocked by big rigs that were stuck in the snow, stuck in the ice. Just couldn’t keep up with some of the situations that were going on.”

If the Grapevine closes again, there are different options to reach Los Angeles. The quickest option is to take the 58 through Tehachapi, which will take at least an extra half hour. If the 58 shuts down, you’ll have to swing all the way around to the coastline and get on the 101.

“If you’re gonna go somewhere, check the weather conditions, check the road conditions,” said Garcia.

The California Highway Patrol says thinking ahead can help you stay safe.

“Make sure you have a full tank of gas, because you may be waiting in traffic for a while if we have the freeway closed,” said Garcia. “Make sure you have snacks, water, blankets. You always want to be prepared for the worst, and hope for the best.

For the latest road conditions and closures, visit kern511.org. If you want tips for driving through the snow, click here.