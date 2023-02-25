BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The roads connecting Highways 58 and 99 eastbound and northbound respectively, are scheduled to close to evening travelers.

According to the Thomas Roads Improvement, the roads will be closed from Feb. 27 through Mar. 2 between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. for maintenance work. California Highway Patrol officers will be monitoring the work zone.

During the closures, motorists will be detoured to exit Highway 99 at California Avenue, travel west on the aforementioned avenue to enter the southbound Highway 99 on-ramp, and enter the connector ramp on the same highway, the release says.

Construction schedules may change without notice and the traveling public is kindly advised to bear the inconvenience.