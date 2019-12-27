Highway closures across Kern County continue to delay post-holiday travel

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KGET)— As of 6:21 a.m. Friday, the Grapevine has been closed for over 32 hours due to the snow, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Highway 58 is closed from Towerline Road to Mojave, also due to snow, according to Caltrans.

Travelers trying to avoid the closures by taking Highway 178 to Highway 14 should take note: Highway 178 is closed just before Walker Pass at Chimney Creek Road due to snow.

CHP was escorting traffic along Highway 166 from Interstate 101 to Highway 33 in Maricopa overnight, but there are no longer any traffic restrictions in that area, according to Caltrans.