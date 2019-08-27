Highway 99 traffic switch, 55-day ramp closure begins Monday night, Caltrans says

Caltrans construction begins the week of Aug. 12, but no specific date was given.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Caltrans says a traffic switch on Highway 99 and a 55-day closure for a northbound ramp begins Monday night.

Starting at 10 p.m., Aug. 26, the traffic switch begins on Highway 99. It means a lane of northbound traffic will take over one lane of southbound traffic.

Construction work on an auxiliary lane on the northbound Highway 99 will also begin Monday night. The work will cause the closure of the on-ramp at Buck Owens Boulevard. A closure of the northbound Highway 99 off-ramp to Rosedale Highway begins Sept. 3, Caltrans said.

Both ramps will be closed for 55 days.

Drivers, as always, should be mindful of workers on the side of the road and limit speeds in construction zones.