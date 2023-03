TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Travelers heading through Highway 99 could see some delays in travel happening in the next few days.

Caltrans says maintenance crews will be repairing roadways in the Tipton/Pixley/Earlimart areas, along Highway 99. This is following recent storm and flood conditions, according to officials.

Photos courtesy of Caltrans District 6

Here’s a look from this past weekend at the extent of the flooding on Highway 99 and the surrounding areas.