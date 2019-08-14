Highway 99 ramp closures to begin later this month

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Caltrans on Wednesday announced a traffic switch will occur next week on northbound Highway 99 followed by a 55-day closure to an on-ramp and off-ramp.

Weather permitting, the following closures will take effect:

  • Aug. 21 — Traffic on northbound Highway 99 will use the left two lanes as it passes through Bakersfield.
  • Aug. 26 — The northbound Highway 99 off-ramp to Rosedale Highway will be closed for 55 days. A posted detour will use the Buck Owens Boulevard and California Avenue exits.
  • Aug. 26 — The northbound on-ramp from Buck Owens Boulevard will be closed for 55 days.
Photo: Caltrans District 6

Signage in construction zones will be updated to reflect closure information, Caltrans said.

Motorists are asked to stay attentive and be aware of construction workers and vehicles, and to slow down while driving through work zones.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News