BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Highway 99 on-ramp at Ming Avenue is scheduled to close for six hours Wednesday for weed abatement and cleanup in the area, according to Thomas Roads Improvement Program.

The closure is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Motorists can enter northbound Highway 99 from the Wible Road on-ramp about a mile north of Ming Avenue.