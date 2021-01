UPDATE (3:05 p.m.): All lanes are now open, according to Caltrans.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Northbound lanes of Highway 99 were being diverted to Interstate 5 because of a crash involving three big rigs, according to the California Highway Patrol.

No one was injured in the crash just south of David Road, officers said. Expect delays.

The alternate route is northbound I-5 to Highway 223 back to the 99.