UPDATE: Highway 99 crash near California Avenue causing delays

UPDATE (8:41 a.m.): The crash scene has been cleared but the No. 3 lane remains closed as vehicle fluids are cleaned from the roadway. Motorists should expect delays, Caltrans said in a tweet.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Traffic was backing up on southbound lanes of Highway 99 south of California Avenue Thursday morning following a crash involving several vehicles, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The No. 3 lane was closed after the crash, officers said. No injuries were reported. As many as four to five vehicles were involved.