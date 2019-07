BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — North is now south for a lane of traffic on Highway 99 because of construction.

The left northbound lane of Highway 99 is now diverted to the southbound side of the median.

The lane switch happened Sunday between Palm Avenue and Olive Drive.

The left lane will now be a through lane during construction, meaning you won’t be able to get off between Olive Drive and California Avenue.

You can expect the opposite next summer.