Highway 99 closures scheduled for Sunday and Thursday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Nighttime closures are scheduled for portions of Highway 99 on Sunday and Thursday.

The two outside lanes of northbound 99 between Belle Terrace and Brundage Lane will close Sunday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., according to a release from Thomas Roads Improvement Program. The closure is needed for equipment mobilization.

On Thursday, the outside northbound lane on Highway 99 between Ming Avenue and Highway 58 will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. for concrete placement, the release said. Motorists trying to get to the Highway 58 eastbound connector will be detoured north to California Avenue then will return on southbound 99 to eastbound 58.