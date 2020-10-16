Highway 99 closures at Ming Avenue off-ramp scheduled for Sunday and Thursday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Nighttime closures are scheduled for a section of Highway 99 this week, according to a release from the Thomas Roads Improvement Program. Lanes will be closed for road work on the southbound Highway 99 at the Ming Avenue off-ramp on Sunday, Oct. 18 and Thursday, Oct. 22 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The inside lane will stay open during the road work. Northbound Highway 99 will not be impacted.

Motorists wanting to use the Ming Avenue off-ramp will be detoured to California Avenue.

Construction schedules can change at any time due to unforeseen circumstances, according to The Thomas Roads Improvement Program.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News