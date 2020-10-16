Highway 99 closures at Ming Avenue off-ramp scheduled for Sunday and Thursday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Nighttime closures are scheduled for a section of Highway 99 this week, according to a release from the Thomas Roads Improvement Program. Lanes will be closed for road work on the southbound Highway 99 at the Ming Avenue off-ramp on Sunday, Oct. 18 and Thursday, Oct. 22 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The inside lane will stay open during the road work. Northbound Highway 99 will not be impacted.

Motorists wanting to use the Ming Avenue off-ramp will be detoured to California Avenue.

Construction schedules can change at any time due to unforeseen circumstances, according to The Thomas Roads Improvement Program.