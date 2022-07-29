PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Porterville renamed part of Highway 65 today in memory of two firefighters who died on the line of duty. Fire Captain Ramon Figueroa, a Delano native, and Firefighter Patrick Jones gave their lives battling a blaze at the Porterville Public Library two years ago.

Their heroic actions are burned into the community’s memory forever.

Highway 65 through Porterville is now the Fire Captain Ramon Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones Memorial Highway. Local leaders and family members held a dedication ceremony at Fire Station 71 in Porterville Friday morning.

“The memory of my son, Capt. Ramon Figueroa, and firefighter Patrick Jones will be remembered for infinity,” Ramon Figueroa, the fallen fire captain’s father, said.

Figueroa and Jones made the ultimate sacrifice after teenagers set the Porterville Public Library on fire on Feb. 18, 2020. Firefighters, including Figueroa and Jones, rushed into the burning building to make sure no one was still inside. But Figueroa and Jones never made it out.

Their fathers were grateful for Friday’s ceremony.

“The most important thing for me is that the memory will be there long after I can beat the drum for,” John Jones, the fallen firefighter’s father, said.

“That sort of has filled a part of the emptiness that we got, I got, when we lost them,” Figueroa said.

You can see the highway memorial signs on both the northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 65.

Meantime, the Figueroa and Jones families are suing the companies who made the firefighters’ equipment, alleging faulty breathing apparatus and radios.

The two teens accused of setting the fire are awaiting trial on charges of arson and murder. Jones’ father says the trial starts Aug. 17.