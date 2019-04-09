Highway 58 exit at Real Road permanently closed

Starting Monday night an exit off Highway 58 in Bakersfield is permanently closed.

Work began Monday night to close the westbound exit at Real Road. With the closure, anyone traveling that way will have to get off at Chester Avenue.

There are lane and ramp closures in the area while crews set up a concrete barrier rail on Highway 58 and Highway 99.

They're expect to last evenings between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. through Thursday.

Once those are lifted, drivers can still access southbound Highway 99 from the westbound Highway 58. Real Road will also stay open.