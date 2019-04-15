Highway 58 eastbound now open, westbound lanes closed due to fire
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Eastbound lanes have reopened on Highway 58 at Old Farm Road but westbound lanes remained closed due to a fire Monday morning.
The fire, at Bakersfield Pest Control, was doused as of 11:30 a.m. Both city and county firefighters are on scene.
