Highway 58 eastbound now open, westbound lanes closed due to fire

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Eastbound lanes have reopened on Highway 58 at Old Farm Road but westbound lanes remained closed due to a fire Monday morning.

The fire, at Bakersfield Pest Control, was doused as of 11:30 a.m. Both city and county firefighters are on scene.