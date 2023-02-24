BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Highway 58 is closed in both directions due to multiple traffic incidents, according to a tweet from Caltrans District 9.

The California Highway Patrol and Caltrans have closed north and south bound lanes of Highway 58 over the Tehachapi Pass from Towerline Road, east of Bakersfield to exit 165 north of Mojave.

Snow and icy road conditions created low visibility for motorists. CHP were escorting traffic through the pass Thursday night into Friday morning , before fully closing Highway 58.

