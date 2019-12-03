Update: Sections of Highway 58 reopened after accident

(Update 5:15 a.m.) All lanes of 58 reopen after accident.

Previous story — CHP says sections of westbound and eastbound lanes of Highway 58 are closed between Union Avenue and the Highway 99 transition due to an accident.

Drivers on Highway 99 heading eastbound on Highway 58 should take surface streets to get to the Chester Avenue on-ramp because the Highway 99 transition is closed.

For drivers on Highway 58 traveling westbound, traffic is being diverted off on Union Avenue.

Just after 1:30 a.m. a truck hit a power line on eastbound 58 near Union Avenue causing a power pole to go down across the roadway.

PG&E is on scene of the accident.

It is unknown how long the roadway will be closed.