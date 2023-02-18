BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The westbound lanes of Highway 58 at Chester Avenue are scheduled to close to evening travelers.

According to the Thomas Roads Improvement, the roads will be closed from Feb. 21 through Feb. 24 between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. for the installation of overhead signs. California Highway Patrol officers will be monitoring the work zone.

During the closures, motorists traveling westbound to northbound Highway 99 will be detoured to exit Chester Avenue, turn west on Brundage Lane, turn right on Oak Street, turn west on California Avenue, and finally turn right to enter the Highway 99 southbound on-ramp.

Construction schedules may change without notice and the traveling public is kindly advised to bear the inconvenience.