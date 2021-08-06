Highway 43 and Stockdale Highway roundabout to close for repairs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The roundabout at Highway 43 and Stockdale Highway will close Friday evening to repair cracked concrete panels, according to Thomas Roads Improvement Program.

The closure will last until 4 a.m. Monday.

Motorists will have to use Rosedale Highway or Panama Lane when traveling to or from Interstate 5, TRIP said in a news release. Highway 43 will be closed to through traffic between Rosedale Highway and Panama Lane.

Drivers are asked to slow down and watch for construction workers and equipment.