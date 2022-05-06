BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Caltrans will have a portion of Highway 223 under one-way traffic control from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday as construction begins on a roundabout.

Traffic control will take place between 0.3 miles west of Highway 184 to 0.3 miles east of the highway, according to Caltrans. There may be delays up to 10 minutes.

The closure includes Wheeler Ridge Road south of the intersection, which is expected to be inaccessible until July 18. A posted detour will use Union Avenue and Highway 99 to return to Wheeler Ridge Road.