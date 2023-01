BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — According to Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page all lanes of Highway 178 are open through the canyon following a rock slide.

Caltrans District 6 tweeted Friday night that all lanes are now open and the incident on the CHP page has cleared.

On Wednesday around 9 a.m., Highway 178 was fully closed in the canyon because of massive boulders on the highway from a rock slide near Power Station 1, this has now been cleared.