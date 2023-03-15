BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — East and westbound lanes of Highway 178 are closed through the canyon due to several rocks in the road, according to a tweet from the California Highway Patrol.

CHP said around 70 large rocks, the size of softballs and microwaves, blocked east and westbound traffic lanes of Highway 178 Wednesday morning.

It is not immediately known when Highway 178 is set to re-open or if any injuries have been reported in the area.

Avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story.