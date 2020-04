UPDATE: CHP says Hwy. 178 is back open in both directions.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The California Highway Patrol is reporting that Highway 178 is closed in the Kern River Canyon due to a rockslide.

According to CHP, both eastbound and westbound lanes have been closed since around midnight. Smaller rocks have been cleared and the department said it is working on removing the larger ones.

It is still unknown when the roadway will reopen.