BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Caltrans said it closed a portion of Highway 178 due to a rockslide Wednesday morning.

Rocks were reported in the roadway just before 9 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol’s Traffic Incident Information Page.

Caltrans crews are currently working to remove rocks from the road.

Eastbound and westbound traffic is closed through the canyon, CHP says. There is no estimate for how long the closure will last.