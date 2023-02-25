BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Highway 178 has been closed due to dangerous flooding westbound at Alta Vista Bridge.

According to the CHP Traffic Information Page, traffic going toward Highway 178 was diverted at Beale due to flooding that poses dangerous conditions for drivers.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

As of 2:07 p.m. traffic is still being diverted at Beale due to the conditions at Alta Vista Bridge.

As of 2:25 p.m. eastbound part of Highway 178 has been reopened with the westbound part at Haley Street still closed due to heavy flooding.

Check back for updates.