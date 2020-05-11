Highway 178 closed after two crashes and resulting brush fire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two crashes — one of them deadly — and an ensuing large brush fire closed Highway 178 in both directions by Isabella Lake, authorities said.

The first crash occurred Monday at about 2:53 p.m. near Yankee Canyon Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol. A tan pickup collided with a Ford Taurus, and at least one person died.

The second incident happened near the same location around 4:30 p.m. when a vehicle went off the roadway and ignited brush, officers said. The roadway was then closed in both directions.

KERN COUNTY: State Route 178 is currently CLOSED in both directions at Yankee Canyon Drive due to a multi-vehicle collision. No ETO at this time. pic.twitter.com/ZQ5CjW1eUf — Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) May 11, 2020

Kern County firefighters are on scene and a helicopter is dropping water on the blaze.