Highway 178 at mouth of Kern River Canyon closed due to fatality

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person has died in a crash on Highway 178 near the mouth of the Kern River Canyon on Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The incident happened at about 5:17 p.m. on Highway 178 at Kern River Canyon Rd., according to CHP’s Traffic Information Page. Details of the crash are unknown but the CHP website stated a vehicle went over the embankment and one person was pinned in.

The mouth of the canyon is currently closed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News