Highway 178 at mouth of Kern River Canyon closed due to fatality

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person has died in a crash on Highway 178 near the mouth of the Kern River Canyon on Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The incident happened at about 5:17 p.m. on Highway 178 at Kern River Canyon Rd., according to CHP’s Traffic Information Page. Details of the crash are unknown but the CHP website stated a vehicle went over the embankment and one person was pinned in.

The mouth of the canyon is currently closed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.