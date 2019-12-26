Highway 166 closed due to heavy snow

The California Highway Patrol has confirmed that Highway 166 has been closed in the area of Highway 33 due to heavy snow.

The department said Highway 166 has been closed between Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo County and the 33 junction, which is just outside of Kern County.

The closure is one of many that has snarled traffic trying to get to and from the LA area. Caltrans has closed parts of Highway 58 and 138 Interstate 5 and the Grapevine.

Caltrans recommends that motorists use Highway 101 to get to the 46 to get to Kern County. As this is currently the only detour that can get to Kern County. Highways 178, 14 and 395 are also open but are not recommended detours due to the weather.