Highway 155 from Glennville to Alta Sierra closed due to French Fire

GLENNVILLE, Calif. (KGET) — Highway 155 is closed from Glennville to two miles east of Alta Sierra because of the French Fire, Caltrans tweeted.

KERN COUNTY: State Route 155 is currently CLOSED between Glennville and 2 miles east of Alta Sierra due to the #FrenchFire. Roadway will be re-opened once deemed safe by emergency personnel on site. pic.twitter.com/N8hnEPzUY7 — Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) August 20, 2021

Alta Sierra Ski Area sent a tweet at 2:23 p.m. asking for prayers.