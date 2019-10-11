Highway 126 no longer a good alternate route, Interstate 15 remains open: Caltrans

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Caltrans District 7 reports westbound 126 is no longer a good alternate due to the Saddleridge Fire.

Those who must travel south should take Highway 395 to Interstate 5 to avoid fire closures, and long distance cargo trucks should use Interstate 15 instead of I-5.

Current traffic conditions shown on https://t.co/xbyTKqK844 . WB SR-126 no longer a good alternate to #saddleridgefire closures. NB I-5 closed at SR-118. NB US-101 open but slow into Calabasas. #TrafficAlert pic.twitter.com/1xQufYTmCT — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) October 11, 2019

The other alternate route is Highway 166 to Highway 33 to Highway 101.

If possible, long-distance cargo trucks should use I-15 instead of I-5 to avoid #SaddleridgeFire closures. https://t.co/T97O8OTKmM — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) October 11, 2019

Caltrans also reports the following lane closures: Southbound 5 at Calgrove; northbound 5 at 118; northbound 14 at Newhall, westbound 210 at 118; westbound 118 from Balboa to DeSoto; northbound 405 at 118; eastbound 118 connector to westbound 210; eastbound 118 connector to northbound 405; northbound 405 connector to westbound 118; and northbound/southbound 5 connector to eastbound 118.