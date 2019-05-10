Highlighting an extraordinary mother in Kern County

by: Karen Hua

As Mother’s Day nears, one extraordinary mother is highlighted in Kern County.

After 40 years of making meals for charity, Judy Love has become a mother to more than just her biological children.

Love has two biological kids, but most of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren are not related by blood.

She calls them ‘children of the heart.’

People she’s met through church and volunteering – she’s taken in as her own.

For 40 years, she’s been cooking meals for various charities several times a week – the Braille Center, Flood Ministries, Teen Challenge and the list continues.

And, through her reach, she likes to say she has a child in almost every city.

Love says everything she does is for the glory of God.

