Highlighting an extraordinary mother in Kern County

As Mother’s Day nears, one extraordinary mother is highlighted in Kern County.

After 40 years of making meals for charity, Judy Love has become a mother to more than just her biological children.

Love has two biological kids, but most of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren are not related by blood.

She calls them ‘children of the heart.’

People she’s met through church and volunteering – she’s taken in as her own.

For 40 years, she’s been cooking meals for various charities several times a week – the Braille Center, Flood Ministries, Teen Challenge and the list continues.

And, through her reach, she likes to say she has a child in almost every city.

Love says everything she does is for the glory of God.