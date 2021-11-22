Highland man killed in motorcycle crash on I-5 on ramp identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The motorcyclist who died Friday while merging onto Interstate 5 from State Route 166 has been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office.

The man has been identified as William Alan Summers, 73, of Highland, according to the coroner.

On Nov. 19 around 9:50 a.m. Summers was taking the I-5 on ramp from state Route 166 when he crashed into a semi-tractor trailer, according to the coroner. He died at the scene.

There have been 19 motorcycle fatality this year in Kern County, according to our records.