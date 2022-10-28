BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Highland High School’s fall production of “You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown” will feature a special presentation of “Deaf Days,” a version of the play dedicated to the deaf and hard of hearing community in Kern.

Highland High School’s rendition of “You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown” is an amalgamation of stories and events from Charles M. Schulz’s comic book strip, Peanuts. The play will be split between two casts.

Cast A will be performing “You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown,” while Cast B will perform “Deaf Days”.

Highland High School drama teacher, Justin Thompson, usually has two casts for fall semester so new students have more of an opportunity to get into drama.

“This one was different because we have a deaf and hard of hearing student in the show and I wanted to show that drama can be inclusive,” said Thompson. “Especially here, because of the community in our area. So, making sure they are seen and represented was really fun to have a hand in. I hope we do them proud and I hope we do the general public proud as well.”

Cast A will take the stage Saturday Oct. 29 at 2 p.m.

Cast B will perform “Deaf Days” on Friday and Saturday Oct. 29 at 7 p.m.

General admission tickets will be sold at the door for $10.

Jocelyn Barrison, who plays Schroeder, has been acting since sixth grade believes drama gives people a chance to appreciate the craft of acting.

“The time and effort that goes into performing this art form, I think it’s something that is not celebrated enough,” Jocelyn said. “That’s why it’s so important to show what is important to us.”

Katie Johnson, who plays Snoopy, is a seasoned performer. Having been acting, singing and dancing since a young age.

“Acting allows a group of people to come together as a community whether that be just the students or people watching. It allows us to come together, have fun, and get to see some great talent,” Katie said. “The people we are working with are very accepting and very kind and its a really loving community. Being in the play has really changed my mindset and inspires me to continue to pursue acting further in my HS career.”