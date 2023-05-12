BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Highland High School Agriculture Department is hosting its annual Scotsmen Market and Plant Sale this weekend.

The event is located at 2900 Royal Scots Way and is open from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday May 13.

Organizers say there will be a variety of items to purchase: fruit trees, vegetables, succulents, potted plants, flowers, and various student-made products.

The students involved in the event are under the direction of student marketing managers and the event gives students experience with real-world business skills, agricultural regulations, and economics.

All of the proceeds will go toward supporting the Highland Future Farmers of America Program.