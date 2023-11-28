BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Transportation is being delayed after a Highgate Elementary School bus was involved in a crash on campus, according to the school’s district.

A spokesperson from the Panama-Buena Vista Union School District told 17 News that the crash was minor, and no injuries were reported. However, the damaged bus is reportedly blocking another bus on Pemberley Passage Ave., causing a transportation delay.

Per protocol, students on the bus involved in the crash are being required to remain on the bus until the California Highway Patrol arrives.

Parents have been notified the crash via a school messaging system, according to the district.

This is a developing story.