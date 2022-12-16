(STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in Bakersfield, CA metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “architecture and engineering occupations” or “computer and mathematical occupations” were considered. Keep reading to discover the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in your city.You may also like: Metros where people in Bakersfield are getting new jobs

30. Civil engineering technologists and technicians

Bakersfield, CA- Annual mean salary: $66,080- #46 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 180National- Annual mean salary: $58,000- Employment: 64,170- Metros with highest average pay: — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,190)— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($83,250)— Baton Rouge, LA ($81,340)

29. Surveying and mapping technicians

Bakersfield, CA- Annual mean salary: $70,210- #7 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 60National- Annual mean salary: $49,810- Employment: 56,070- Metros with highest average pay: — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($84,710)— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($77,840)— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($76,960)

28. Aerospace engineering and operations technologists and technicians

Bakersfield, CA- Annual mean salary: $78,710- #9 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 30National- Annual mean salary: $73,510- Employment: 10,900- Metros with highest average pay: — Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($106,970)— Oklahoma City, OK ($93,540)— Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL ($92,190)

27. Web developers

Bakersfield, CA- Annual mean salary: $82,020- #38 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 70National- Annual mean salary: $81,320- Employment: 84,820- Metros with highest average pay: — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($124,430)— California-Lexington Park, MD ($111,080)— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($110,880)

26. Computer programmers

Bakersfield, CA- Annual mean salary: $82,800- #149 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 90National- Annual mean salary: $96,650- Employment: 152,610- Metros with highest average pay: — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($144,130)— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,220)— Dalton, GA ($123,500)

25. Database administrators

Bakersfield, CA- Annual mean salary: $83,700- #144 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 120National- Annual mean salary: $96,550- Employment: 85,870- Metros with highest average pay: — Trenton, NJ ($123,540)— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,430)— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($120,280)

24. Web and digital interface designers

Bakersfield, CA- Annual mean salary: $84,160- #29 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 40National- Annual mean salary: $95,460- Employment: 82,380- Metros with highest average pay: — Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($144,720)— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($137,720)— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($129,760)

23. Network and computer systems administrators

Bakersfield, CA- Annual mean salary: $87,480- #88 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 280National- Annual mean salary: $91,250- Employment: 316,760- Metros with highest average pay: — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($135,440)— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,370)— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($110,930)

22. Surveyors

Bakersfield, CA- Annual mean salary: $90,020- #19 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 70National- Annual mean salary: $68,880- Employment: 46,390- Metros with highest average pay: — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,360)— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($104,740)— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($103,260)

21. Electrical and electronic engineering technologists and technicians

Bakersfield, CA- Annual mean salary: $90,780- #3 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 560National- Annual mean salary: $69,070- Employment: 101,450- Metros with highest average pay: — Fort Collins, CO ($91,980)— Bakersfield, CA ($90,780)— Baton Rouge, LA ($88,600)

20. Architects, except landscape and naval

Bakersfield, CA- Annual mean salary: $90,930- #60 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 90National- Annual mean salary: $91,900- Employment: 100,400- Metros with highest average pay: — Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($120,430)— Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($115,450)— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,780)

19. Computer network architects

Bakersfield, CA- Annual mean salary: $91,900- #251 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 130National- Annual mean salary: $120,650- Employment: 168,830- Metros with highest average pay: — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,600)— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,900)— Rapid City, SD ($145,810)

18. Operations research analysts

Bakersfield, CA- Annual mean salary: $92,870- #43 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 90National- Annual mean salary: $95,830- Employment: 98,700- Metros with highest average pay: — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($164,730)— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($127,330)— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($118,710)

17. Civil engineers

Bakersfield, CA- Annual mean salary: $95,600- #79 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 600National- Annual mean salary: $95,490- Employment: 304,310- Metros with highest average pay: — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,720)— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,550)— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,120)

16. Software quality assurance analysts and testers

Bakersfield, CA- Annual mean salary: $96,760- #38 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 100National- Annual mean salary: $97,710- Employment: 190,120- Metros with highest average pay: — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,360)— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,640)— California-Lexington Park, MD ($122,750)

15. Computer systems analysts

Bakersfield, CA- Annual mean salary: $97,910- #77 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 380National- Annual mean salary: $102,210- Employment: 505,150- Metros with highest average pay: — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,290)— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($131,650)— Huntsville, AL ($118,690)

14. Industrial engineers

Bakersfield, CA- Annual mean salary: $103,630- #45 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 360National- Annual mean salary: $95,200- Employment: 293,950- Metros with highest average pay: — Anchorage, AK ($142,770)— Midland, TX ($129,440)— Billings, MT ($126,170)

13. Materials engineers

Bakersfield, CA- Annual mean salary: $104,360- #30 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 50National- Annual mean salary: $101,950- Employment: 21,530- Metros with highest average pay: — Boulder, CO ($135,680)— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($134,720)— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($129,400)

12. Mechanical engineers

Bakersfield, CA- Annual mean salary: $105,230- #34 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 610National- Annual mean salary: $97,000- Employment: 278,240- Metros with highest average pay: — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($137,540)— Baton Rouge, LA ($128,790)— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,030)

11. Environmental engineers

Bakersfield, CA- Annual mean salary: $106,600- #46 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 90National- Annual mean salary: $100,220- Employment: 42,660- Metros with highest average pay: — Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($131,700)— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,470)— Idaho Falls, ID ($127,160)

10. Electrical engineers

Bakersfield, CA- Annual mean salary: $108,960- #70 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 500National- Annual mean salary: $107,890- Employment: 186,020- Metros with highest average pay: — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($148,870)— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($133,640)— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($124,680)

9. Chemical engineers

Bakersfield, CA- Annual mean salary: $109,390- #50 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 60National- Annual mean salary: $121,840- Employment: 24,180- Metros with highest average pay: — Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($173,640)— Anchorage, AK ($159,010)— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($152,820)

8. Information security analysts

Bakersfield, CA- Annual mean salary: $110,020- #32 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 60National- Annual mean salary: $113,270- Employment: 157,220- Metros with highest average pay: — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,820)— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,250)— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($135,080)

7. Computer hardware engineers

Bakersfield, CA- Annual mean salary: $112,380- #53 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 200National- Annual mean salary: $136,230- Employment: 73,750- Metros with highest average pay: — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,210)— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,320)— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($161,580)

6. Computer and information research scientists

Bakersfield, CA- Annual mean salary: $112,780- #47 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 340National- Annual mean salary: $142,650- Employment: 30,840- Metros with highest average pay: — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($209,890)— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($202,020)— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($183,750)

5. Health and safety engineers, except mining safety engineers and inspectors

Bakersfield, CA- Annual mean salary: $114,130- #14 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 50National- Annual mean salary: $99,700- Employment: 22,870- Metros with highest average pay: — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($127,700)— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($123,690)— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($122,770)

4. Electronics engineers, except computer

Bakersfield, CA- Annual mean salary: $114,170- #44 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 640National- Annual mean salary: $115,490- Employment: 107,170- Metros with highest average pay: — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,060)— Santa Rosa, CA ($138,480)— Idaho Falls, ID ($136,310)

3. Aerospace engineers

Bakersfield, CA- Annual mean salary: $116,150- #31 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 650National- Annual mean salary: $122,970- Employment: 56,640- Metros with highest average pay: — Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA ($166,060)— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,490)— Boulder, CO ($148,990)

2. Software developers

Bakersfield, CA- Annual mean salary: $117,910- #42 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 610National- Annual mean salary: $120,990- Employment: 1,364,180- Metros with highest average pay: — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,420)— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($158,320)— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($148,220)

1. Petroleum engineers

Bakersfield, CA- Annual mean salary: $138,320- #24 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 690National- Annual mean salary: $145,720- Employment: 22,100- Metros with highest average pay: — New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($214,700)— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($175,590)— Anchorage, AK ($169,650)

