Higher pollution levels expected in Valley into next week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Residents are asked to avoid wood burning as higher than normal amounts of particulate matter are expected due to cold, dry and stagnant conditions through the middle of next week, according to the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District.

“Stable conditions like those we are currently experiencing are one of the main challenges the San Joaquin Valley faces during the winter months,” said Jaime Holt, Valley Air District Chief Communications Officer. “This causes residential wood smoke to stay in your neighborhood, impacting the health of you and your neighbors.”

Daily burn information is available by visiting www.valleyair.org/cbyb, by calling 1-800-SMOG INFO (766-4463), or by downloading the free “Valley Air” app on your mobile device. Residents can sign up for daily email wood-burning notifications by clicking here.

Valley residents are also encouraged to participate in the Burn Cleaner incentive program and receive as much as $3,000 to upgrade from older, high-polluting wood stoves and open-hearth fireplaces to natural gas inserts. To participate, visit www.valleyair.org/burncleaner.