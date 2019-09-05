Higher amount of field mice forces temporary closure of Murray Family Farms

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Murray Family Farms says it will temporarily close to visitors for a few days as they gain control of a rising level of field mice.

The farm says a better than normal apple harvest and hay bales brought in for its October Fun Fest resulted in more field mice going after the fruits.

“We understand it’s a bummer that we have to close down but mice are a regular issue that require constant upkeep when operating a business like ours,” Murray Family Farms staff Tony Hargrove said in a statement.

It’s unclear how long the closure will last, because Murray Family Farms says it will need to safely and humanely go through more than 50 acres of land to clear out the field.