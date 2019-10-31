High winds cause businesses, schools, traffic stops to go dark

High winds caused many Bakersfield neighborhoods to lose power Wednesday, forcing local businesses and schools to close early.

In Oildale, students at Beardsley Junior High were let out two hours early after they were in the dark for three hours.

School crossing guard, James Hendrix, was frustrated because amid the blowing dust, many cars at his intersection ignored his stop signals.

He was also concerned about his health.

“I hope that I don’t get sick because I have asthma,” he said.

However, he notes a positive part of his day.

“A young lady in a car pulls up next to my car and said, ‘you guys need dusk masks on,’ and she gave me one.”

Restaurants like Temblor Brewing closed for the afternoon.

Traffic court on Buck Owens Boulevard went dark in the morning then resumed at 1:30 p.m.

Medical centers like Kern Regional shut down for the day, canceling dozens of appointments.

Hendrix hopes the community can practice some patience as they navigate the dark.

“I think it’s better for them to take a little bit of extra time, be polite, be courteous because it’s going to take the same amount of time where they gotta go,” he said.