High wind advisory issued for parts of Kern County starting today

HANFORD, Calif. (KGET) — The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for part of the Kern County mountains and desert starting today.

The warning is in effect from 2 p.m. today through 6 a.m. on Wednesday. Highways affected are Highway 14, Highway 178 through and below Walker Pass and Highway 58 through and below Tehachapi Pass, including Mojave.

Due to high winds, exit 165 on the 58 is closed, according to the California Highway Patrol.