High-speed rail pollution study finds construction emissions increased, overall operation emissions would reduce

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California High-Speed Rail Authority is advancing the environmental review of he Bakersfield to Palmdale section of the rail system and you have a chance to make your voice heard on it.

The Federal Railroad Administration released a draft of their General Determination to the public Thursday.

The FRA found potential emissions from constructing the Bakersfield to Palmdale section of the high-speed rail would exceed general standards from the Clean Air Act, but once completed, operating the high-speed rail would reduce air pollution and emissions.

The notice is available for review online and you can comment on it for the next 30 days.

All comments must be received by June 14.