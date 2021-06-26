High Speed Rail Authority releases final environmental impact report on Bakersfield-Palmdale route

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California High Speed Rail Authority has released the final Environmental Impact Report for the portion of the rail line in Bakersfield.

The Federal Railroad Administration said in May that it found that the potential emissions from constructing the Bakersfield to Palmdale section would exceed general standards from the Clean Air Act.

On Friday, the administration announced it has selected a design option between Bakersfield and Palmdale, as part of its final Economic Impact Report.

You can read the full report at this website.

Copies of the final report are also available at all Kern County libraries.