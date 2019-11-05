High Speed Rail Authority purchases Bakersfield Homeless Center campus

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California’s High Speed Rail Authority has purchased the Bakersfield Homeless Center campus allowing for plans for a more certain future for the shelter, according to a statement from the homeless center.

The Bakersfield Homeless Center said an agreement on the purchase by the HSR Authority was reached on Oct. 16.

In a statement Tuesday morning, Bakersfield Homeless Center Louis Gill said he is “grateful” to come to an agreement on a purchase of the center’s campus.

“Longtime donors and supporters have been patiently waiting for an answer to our future. We will now be able to start having those conversations,” Gill said in a statement. “We are starting to make plans that will allow us to better serve those in need in our community.”

The homeless center said the sale of the facility had been in the works since 2012, when a plan for California’s high-speed rail line was slated to go through its East Bakersfield facility raising uncertainty for any possible improvements.

In the Homeless Center’s statement, one plan involves moving the BHC Job Development Program to a property on Union Avenue.

Plans for a new shelter for women and children were not announced, but plans are “beginning to be put into action” center officials said.

“In the next few years, expect to hear about many exciting changes coming from us […] We are hopeful that this community will stand beside us as they’ve always done,” Gill said.