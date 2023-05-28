BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — High school students from the Bakersfield Museum of Art ArtWorks Program are giving Woolworth’s a temporary new look with a mural.

The students started painting the mural on Saturday and they are scheduled to finish up Monday, according to organizers.

Jennifer Cordova is helping the students create the mural.

“They gave us the creative freedom to add our own personal touch and that’s where we added all the colors and the organic shapes,” Maria Ornelas Education and Program Coordinator said.