High school students honored with appreciation luncheon

BAKERSFIELD, Cali. (KGET) — Giving back to those who have given the “Gift of Life.”

Houchin Community Blood Bank honored 24 Kern County high schools for giving the gift of life and donating more than 4,500 units of blood during the 2018 – 2019 school year.

Over 200 students attended the luncheon Friday afternoon at the Stockdale Country Club.

Houchin says they wanted to thank them with an appreciation lunch.

And, awards were also given to schools who donated the most blood throughout the school year.