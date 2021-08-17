High school students get opportunity to earn associate degree with Early College Pathways

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With this week’s launch of Early College Pathways, high school students will have the opportunity to complete an associate degree.

The partnership between Kern High School District and Bakersfield College begins Thursday with students attending a session at the Career Technical Education Center, getting textbooks and hearing from guest speakers.

“Kern County has a rich history of partnerships among educational institutions to break down barriers and support student learning at all levels,” Dr. Dean McGee, associate superintendent of Educational Services & Innovative Programs, said in a news release.

“Early College makes the transition to higher education seamless for our students and places them on a pathway to a rewarding career,” he said.

Most courses are UC and CSU transferable and will count toward bachelor’s degrees, according to the release. The courses are free and are offered in the evening, meeting to two three times a week, Monday through Thursday.

