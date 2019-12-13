High school on Edwards Air Force Base gets $59 million federal grant

The U.S. Department of Defense has issued a $59 million grant to overhaul a school on the Edwards Air Force Base, according to Congressman Kevin McCarthy.

The funding will go toward facility repairs and other improvements at the Desert Junior-Senior High School, which is part of the Muroc Joint Unified School District. Once the school is reconstructed, it will be able to accommodate 720 students from seventh through twelfth grades.

“This award will go towards expanding the capacity and improving the facilities at Desert Junior Senior High School, which will further enrich students’ educational experiences,” McCarthy said. “These enhancements will also help give our base a competitive edge in recruitment efforts by offering military and government civilian families the added assurance that their children will receive the best education possible.”

Muroc School District Superintendent Kevin Cordes said he is excited about the grant and thanked McCarthy and the involved agencies for their efforts.

“The work performed at Edwards Air Force Base is vital to our nation’s security, and the students of those who dedicate their lives to our nation’s defense deserve the best that we have to offer,” he said. “Through this funding, the students at Edwards Air Force Base will be provided excellent school facilities to support their learning for generations to come.”

